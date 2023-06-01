Last week, the staff at McCourt Middle School learned that Dr. Masterson will be leaving our school and district at the end of this academic year to serve as principal at a different Rhode Island middle school.

We’d like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jay Masterson who has been our principal for more than a decade. Throughout this time, he has become a part of the fabric of our school. He has continually dedicated himself to prioritizing service to the school, the students, and the town of Cumberland above almost everything else. He has been a committed leader with high standards for both himself and others. Furthermore, he has worked tirelessly to advance the educational rigor and standards, as well as the culture at McCourt.

