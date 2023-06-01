Last week, the staff at McCourt Middle School learned that Dr. Masterson will be leaving our school and district at the end of this academic year to serve as principal at a different Rhode Island middle school.
We’d like to take this opportunity to extend our thanks and gratitude to Dr. Jay Masterson who has been our principal for more than a decade. Throughout this time, he has become a part of the fabric of our school. He has continually dedicated himself to prioritizing service to the school, the students, and the town of Cumberland above almost everything else. He has been a committed leader with high standards for both himself and others. Furthermore, he has worked tirelessly to advance the educational rigor and standards, as well as the culture at McCourt.
As an attestation of his exceptional leadership, Dr. Masterson was awarded R.I. Principal of the Year early on in his McCourt principalship. While he was clearly outstanding amongst his peers as a relative rookie, he has grown tremendously as a leader since. Time and time again, he has demonstrated how seriously he takes his responsibilities by stepping in to fill staffing vacancies himself and serving in multiple roles at once. Still, he never complained and instead worked more diligently to ensure the school ran smoothly, while continuing to put others before himself to accommodate everyone’s needs.
Although he has been at the helm of McCourt for 11 years, Dr. Masterson has also spent many more years serving Cumberland in other educational capacities, such as a special educator and an assistant principal. In addition, he has mentored several R.I. principals-in-training over the years who have gone on to become educational leaders across the state, extending his impact far beyond Cumberland.
Our town and school department will be hard pressed to find a leader of Dr. Masterson’s caliber, commitment, compassion, experience, and devotion in any search they conduct. The loss of his institutional knowledge, respect of those inside and outside of our school and district, as well as his expertise in other areas, such as school and community safety, will leave a tremendous void in Cumberland. It’s a shame that our town is losing such an amazing resource, educational leader, and human being.
We have been extremely fortunate to have had Dr. Masterson’s exceptional leadership for so long, as evidenced by the invaluable impact he has made on so many students and their families who have attended McCourt, as well as the faculty and staff who have had the opportunity to work with him. The inspiration and support he’s given to the entire McCourt community throughout his tenure has been monumental and memorable. Though we are saddened by his departure and will miss him dearly, we wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor.
