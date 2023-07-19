I understand that the city wants the plans for a new school to move forward and changing to a new location will bring delays. Furthermore, the city has invested significant time and funds in engineering and architectural development for the proposed new school complex. While this investment may appear substantial, it is worth considering the transferability of these planning efforts to an alternative location.
The current referendum language does not necessitate the school’s location to be tied to McCoy Stadium, offering the mayor and City Council the chance to explore more flexible possibilities.
Sometimes a unique opportunity comes along that does require the city to reconsider its decision. The financial contribution from Mr. Soloviev is significant. He and his family businesses are very impressive and successful.
I wanted to reach out to express my heartfelt support for Mr. Soloviev’s remarkable idea of purchasing and restoring this iconic baseball landmark. In fact, I have taken the initiative to start a Change.org petition to preserve McCoy Stadium, and the response has been nothing short of incredible. Since its inception on Friday evening, the petition has garnered the support of over 1,100 people, each expressing their deep attachment and reverence for McCoy Stadium.
I just learned there is a second petition circulating from Nick Phillips, that has over 700 signatures. Www.change.org/401baseball
The mayor, who has demonstrated such unwavering commitment to keeping the PawSox in our city, now holds the power to save the historic McCoy Stadium and still achieve his vision of a combined school complex at an alternate location.
As you are undoubtedly aware, McCoy Stadium is truly one-of-a-kind, and its value extends far beyond our local community. It is widely recognized as one of the finest old-time stadiums in the country, and its preservation is paramount. Over the years Pawtucket has chosen to demolish so much of its historic buildings thus sacrificing much of its heritage and character.
A restored stadium can provide economic resources to the city of Pawtucket.
A rejuvenated McCoy provides a cultural aspect that the city has lost. There is an incredible excitement and chance for families and friends to create wonderful experiences and memories together. That alone is priceless.
The community was so disappointed by losing the PawSox. But now there’s a new chance that really is energizing people. The community has also been generating some remarkably creative ideas, like the potential for an Independent Baseball League, the inclusion of the Savannah Bananas, or exploring opportunities in the College League, akin to the success enjoyed by the Newport Gulls and establishing a Minor Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.
I firmly believe that by taking Mr. Soloviev seriously, we can work toward a solution that respects the legacy of McCoy Stadium while securing a bright future for Pawtucket schools.
