Tom Ward’s op-ed of last week did nothing more than a disservice to the public debate. Mr. Ward provides no substantiated references to support his beliefs.
He states that the Democratic party embraces “hatred for our founders,” “teaching our children anti-white racism,” “open borders,” ”federal takeover of elections” and so on.
He merely states it as if it were true.
The Democratic Party platform talks about guaranteed health care, voting rights, rooting out systemic racism and hatred, equal protection for all citizens against discrimination, climate change, world class education, etc., which is quite different from what Mr. Ward claims.
Perhaps Mr. Ward was influenced by statements made by other Democrats, but he doesn’t substantiate this.
However, there are statements by the leadership of the Republican Party that embrace “white supremacy groups.” The former president called for the “Proud Boys,” a white supremacists group, to “stand back and stand by,” (in the first presidential debate.) Does that mean all Republicans support white supremacy groups? I think not and certainly hope not.
The U.S. Constitution tells us how our elections are to be held. It empowers the state(s) to administer each election and empowers the federal government to ensure that the Constitutional rights of all citizens are not abridged. The U.S. Constitution states:
Article IV, Section, 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government ...” September 17, 1787, ratified June 21, 1788
The 14th Amendment reads: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States” July 9, 1868.
So we have state/local administration of the election which must follow the Constitution and federal law. The Constitution clearly lays out the federal government as the protector of Constitutional rights in elections run by each state.
The Democratic Party has written legislation claiming it will strengthen our voting rights. Republicans claim it is a federal “take over” of all elections. I don’t see it. Let’s debate what the legislation says and whether it meets Constitutional requirements.
Issues should be debated on facts, not “Tucker Carlson” style assumptions.
Thomas McGreevy
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.