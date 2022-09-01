I am responding to Ms. (Erika) Sanzi’s recent op-ed. Ms. Sanzi’s main point is that our politicians owe us an apology. They led us into restrictions of personal freedom based on a view of the science that was wrong. Local elected officials and public health professionals had a belief in science that was ill placed and projected, “... certainty and arrogance.” Those that disagreed were belittled and smeared. But Sweden, ”... got it right,” and never locked down.
I would debate that Sweden got it right. The best study I found to examine that question is, “Mortality in Norway and Sweden during the COVID-19 pandemic” Juul, Jodal, et. al. (ncbi.nim.nih.gov). The study investigated the measures of mortality. I will quote from the end of the study:
“The study found that all-cause mortality in Norway was lower during the pandemic, whereas the all-cause mortality among elderly people in Sweden increased substantially. In previous years, both countries have seen decreasing trends in all-cause mortality. It remains to be seen whether the observed excess deaths in Sweden during the pandemic may in part be explained by mortality displacement and whether the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures are associated with other harms or benefits.”
So did Sweden “get it right”, this study does not say. It has lots of data that may indicate that they got it wrong as far as elderly deaths from COVID-19 are concerned.
Ms. Sanzi goes on to says students in Philadelphia are required to wear masks for the start of the school year, not true per the city’s website. She claims some R.I. physicians (names not mentioned nor a quote provided of what they actually said) caused, “... hysteria and misinformation” when they assured viewers that COVID was preventable with masks and vaccines. I think most medical professionals in R.I. conveyed what the majority of researchers and medical professionals recommended we do at that time. I don’t see that as inherently “hysterical.”
Candidates and most public officials are not scientists. We rely on the scientific community (CDC, R.I. Department of Health) for advice and guidance. Trying to establish something as a fact without providing the evidence is wrong. It does not add to the debate. I think we are owed a continuing examination of what measures are beneficial during a pandemic and not an apology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.