There was no follow up article on the rat problem in the Woonasquatucket area. What was the town’s decision on dealing with the rats, because nothing short of eradication matters to these residents. I am guessing poisons and traps were placed at high traffic areas. If so, in my opinion, those solutions are of the lowest of thinkers and not very green.
Keep your kids and pets inside if that was their answer. Using poison is more disgusting to me than the rats.
We have green resource in this town right now that can be used. Ferel cats.
I know of at least two places here in North Providence where feral cats live, and I am confident there are many more.
How about this for an idea. Catch a bunch of the cats. Give them all the shots they would need. Release them into the infested area. Leave for six months and do not feed them.
They will kill all of the rats and like it. After that recapture the cats and turn them loose in another infested area. Repeat.
We could sell this service to other towns inflicted with this easily treatable issue. Death to rats of all kinds!
James McLaughlin
North Providence
Editor’s note: See related story on Page 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.