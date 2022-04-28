I was unable to join the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, 4/19/22, so I watched it streaming online. I was very disappointed by the comments made about the Budget Board by several members of the Town Council. They discussed drafting ordinances to limit what the Budget Board can review, the number of meetings they can have and who should be on the board.
I served on the Budget Board for many years in the past and the board is comprised of Lincoln residents who volunteer their time to present a fiscally responsible budget to the taxpayers.
The board members are thoughtful, thorough, logical and detailed oriented. Lincoln’s $94 million budget deserves the scrutiny the Budget Board provides to advocate for the taxpayers in our town. If the Town Council members attended some of the Budget Board meetings, they may get an appreciation of the work the board members do.
Councilman TJ Russo suggested less meetings, not allowing review of past years’ budgets and limiting the scope of the board. Councilman Ken Pichette said the board “should stay in their lane” and should not be looking at prior budgets. Council President Keith Macksoud said the time commitment makes it hard to find members willing to join, and maybe the scope of work should be narrowed.
With all due respect, the Budget Board is governed by the Charter and the Town Council members should not be managing the procedures, practices and methods of the Budget Board.
Budget Board Chairman Carl Brunetti, Town Moderator Bob Turner and Budget Board member Nick Rodriguez provided an excellent rebuttal to the Town Council. They explained the responsibilities of the Board and why they work so hard to present the best budget possible.
I appreciate the hard work and dedication the members of the Budget Board put in to help our town.
Bill McManus
Lincoln
Former Budget Board member
