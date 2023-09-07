(Response to Arlene Violet, August 31-Sept. 6, “Mommy, can that man in the mugshot be president?)

I have seen mugshots in the newspapers and on television many times, which in some cases, were only pictures of people that had been arrested and charged. Some were never brought to trial (such as Richard Jewel; the Atlanta Olympics security guard originally accused of planting the bomb he discovered before it exploded) because the actual culprit was later found and convicted. Others like the former R.I. police detective that was charged and even convicted for murder – was released after spending several years in prison, only after the actual killer turned himself in and confessed. This latest mugshot is strictly a political attack to support the agenda to turn our free democracy into a country of socialism.

