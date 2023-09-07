(Response to Arlene Violet, August 31-Sept. 6, “Mommy, can that man in the mugshot be president?)
I have seen mugshots in the newspapers and on television many times, which in some cases, were only pictures of people that had been arrested and charged. Some were never brought to trial (such as Richard Jewel; the Atlanta Olympics security guard originally accused of planting the bomb he discovered before it exploded) because the actual culprit was later found and convicted. Others like the former R.I. police detective that was charged and even convicted for murder – was released after spending several years in prison, only after the actual killer turned himself in and confessed. This latest mugshot is strictly a political attack to support the agenda to turn our free democracy into a country of socialism.
Our country was built with capitalism, which is the system that allows its residents to spend their hard-earned money for a product or service of value they want. Socialism is when the country takes your hard-earned money away from you against your will and gives it to someone else for doing nothing.
It is apparent the mainstream media outlets are on board with the Socialist agenda, as they have failed to report or investigate offenses by the socialist movement, which would have changed the results of the last presidential election. The office of the President Of The United States is not a popularity contest. It is a job where the person we elected swore on the bible to protect and defend the constitution of the United States. The last president did a good job, and kept every promise he made. The current declining condition of our country was created by dumping too much un-earned cash into the economy (both the past and present administrations are guilty of that), shutting off our own petroleum (the green energy dream is America’s nightmare, and fails to even put a dent in the problem thanks to China, India, and Russia), and turning our safe border into a freeway for illegal immigrants (every 100 costs American taxpayers one million dollars a year). Thousands of our citizens have died from the illegal and deadly drugs coming over the border. More than twice as many we lost in the entire Vietnam War. The only way to fix the problem would be raising the interest rate as high as the inflation rate – which is what caused the great stock market crash of 1929 and the Depression that followed. This seems to be the Socialist playbook.
Just tell your children the answer to the mugshot question is yes, and pray you are right. I would settle for any Republican president. As a war veteran – I hope the American voters will remember all we are losing, and use your chance to vote to protect our country that so many gave their lives for to continue on with the greatest country on earth God has ever bestowed on mankind the United States Of America!
