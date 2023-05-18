One year ago, on April 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. These rules will save lives. It’s time for the Biden administration to finalize these rules to protect Rhode Island’s youth and address health inequities in our country.
Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Rhode Island, killing 1,800 residents yearly. More than 12 percent of adults smoke in Rhode Island, and 33 percent of high school students use tobacco. On top of that, smoking costs our state more than $639 million each year.
Menthol is a chemical added to cigarettes to make them more appealing by masking the harsh taste, making it easier to inhale smoke (CDC, 2022). As a result of these effects, menthol cigarettes are more likely to be used by youth and young adults. In fact, studies have shown that menthol cigarettes are more likely to be the first type of cigarette that youth try and that youth who start smoking menthol cigarettes are more likely to become addicted to smoking than those who start smoking non-menthol cigarettes.
These proposals are a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce tobacco’s toll on Rhode Islanders’ health. For example, in the first 13-17 months of removing menthol cigarettes from the marketplace, one study estimates that 923,000 smokers would quit.
I am joining the American Lung Association to urge the Biden administration to finalize the proposed rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars by August 2023. We can’t afford to wait any longer. Please join me by asking President Biden to finalize these rules at Lung.org/Stop-Menthol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.