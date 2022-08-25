I recently sent a letter to Sen. Picard and Rep. Marszalkowski, no response was recieved.
I’m writing to you today to ask what the General Assembly of Rhode Island plans to do with regards to the State of Emergency Executive order that expires on Aug. 7, 2022. It has been two years since the original order was put in place, and I for one, think it is time for it to end.
According to state law, “The General Assembly, by concurrent resolution, may terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time.”
Is it the belief of the General Assembly, at this point in time, that COVID-19 still poses a severe enough threat that the following powers should be held by the governor:
“(4) Subject to any applicable requirements for compensation under 30-15-11, commandeer or utilize any private property if the governor finds this necessary to cope with the disaster emergency;”
“(8) Suspend or limit the sale, dispensing, or transportation of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives, and combustibles;”
To bypass, “(g) Powers conferred upon the governor pursuant to the provisions of subsection (e) of this section for disaster emergency response shall not exceed a period of one hundred eighty (180) days from the date of the emergency order or proclamation of a state of disaster emergency, unless and until the General Assembly extends the one hundred eighty (180) day period by concurrent resolution,”
The General Assembly piggybacked a string of executive orders that the law doesn’t apply to, and now Gov. McKee has taken to extending the existing order instead of issuing new orders and drawing attention to the fact that the State of Emergency is still in effect.
While I’m sure the governor has federal funding financial reasons to prolong the State of Emergency, at some point, doesn’t it become the principle of the thing? That we are, technically under state law, living for two years under the dictate of the governor, where the position can wield an inordinate amount received.
I would appreciate hearing where you stand on this matter.
What is the purpose of the General Assembly when they just allow the executive branch to extend and extend this executive order, which under the law should only have lasted 30 days? What purpose to have a General Assembly that is in the pocket of the executive branch, where is the voice of the people in this equation?
