In the polarized state of our present politics, many cynically write off all politicians as ineffective, self-interested, or worse. My mom, Rep. Mia Ackerman, however, shows how effective local leadership and advocacy result in important policy changes that make a difference in people’s lives. Last week, for example, Dr. El-Deiry wrote a piece in The Breeze describing my mom as a “tireless advocate” for legislation improving access to health care and ensuring Rhode Island leads the way nationally on eradicating cancer.

As with her work on access to cancer screenings, my mom is laser focused on issues that impact Rhode Islanders and for which she can make a critical difference. My mom often reaches across the aisle to find co-sponsors for her bills because she believes in building broad coalitions to ensure legislation actually passes. My mom’s combination of kindness, compassion, and ability to collaborate with people with different perspectives is both rare and essential for state government to work effectively.

