In the polarized state of our present politics, many cynically write off all politicians as ineffective, self-interested, or worse. My mom, Rep. Mia Ackerman, however, shows how effective local leadership and advocacy result in important policy changes that make a difference in people’s lives. Last week, for example, Dr. El-Deiry wrote a piece in The Breeze describing my mom as a “tireless advocate” for legislation improving access to health care and ensuring Rhode Island leads the way nationally on eradicating cancer.
As with her work on access to cancer screenings, my mom is laser focused on issues that impact Rhode Islanders and for which she can make a critical difference. My mom often reaches across the aisle to find co-sponsors for her bills because she believes in building broad coalitions to ensure legislation actually passes. My mom’s combination of kindness, compassion, and ability to collaborate with people with different perspectives is both rare and essential for state government to work effectively.
My mom’s passion for helping people extends outside of her legislative work to her decades of volunteering in the schools, at food pantries, and at Franklin Farm. It also extends to her unyielding, unconditional support for myself and my sister. My mom’s career using the legislative process to help people was a critical inspiration for my decision to go law school and pursue a career in public service.
My mom, Mia Ackerman, is the clear choice to represent Cumberland and Lincoln in the Rhode Island House. Competitive elections help keep democracies healthy. As the election cycle closes, my mom and her challenger agree that (as stated in her challenger’s recent mailer) we need to “invest in quality education” and “lower the tax on seniors and those on a fixed income.” That’s why in just the last two years, my mom has accomplished these goals, bringing in an extra $2.5 million in funding for Cumberland and Lincoln schools, successfully advocating to expedite the elimination of the car tax, and helping to reduce the tax on social security payments. My mom has also successfully sponsored bills on topics ranging from identity theft protection to increasing housing to requiring financial literacy instruction in schools. My mom’s actions speak louder than any campaign slogan.
A recent mailer sent to the district asks how can we “afford” another two years with mom – a member of the House Leadership Team – as our representative? I would reframe the question. I would ask: how can we afford to lose a representative with years of concrete legislative experience and specific, actionable ideas to continue to improve the lives of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Rhode Island residents?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.