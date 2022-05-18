I recently attended a North Providence zoning board meeting discussing the construction of a Neon gas station and drive-thru restaurant being developed at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave.
I had previously written to the Planning and Zoning Board director as to why there is yet another gas station going up on Mineral Spring Avenue, when there are already two gas stations diagonally across the street, going in opposite directions? I had inquired as to how difficult it would be to change the commercial zoning to a residential zone in that area and also perhaps in the area surrounding 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., where they are building another commercial development.
I ask these questions as we are currently in a housing crisis. People are struggling to find affordable housing while others are rent-burdened (50 percent of renters in North Providence are considered to be cost burdened), meaning that they pay more than 30 percent of their income on housing. It is also the case that North Providence hasn’t reached the 10 percent of housing stock that qualifies as low- and moderate-income housing as required by Rhode Island State Law 45-53, according to the 2021 HousingWorks RI Fact Book.
The response I received from the director was that “it would require a change in the comprehensive masterplan and a complete new zoning ordinance, which the Planning Board would most likely not approve.” He further writes that the purpose of the zoning ordinance is to protect residential properties from the commercial activity that is created such as noise, traffic, smells etc. However, both of these commercial sites on Mineral Spring Ave, are immediately in front of residential properties that might have to endure a proposed 24-hour drive-thru and music from speakers at the gas station and restaurant, light pollution from both sites. I was then told that both of these properties are privately owned and that if “the developer identifies a need for whatever they are building they have the right to build there.”
I find it very difficult to see the need for more gas stations and fast-food restaurants! I do see the need for more low-income, affordable housing though. As far as changing the zoning, an article from The Valley Breeze, dated May 4, 2021, on the proposed plaza at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave. stated that the Planning Board members “recommended to the Town Council a zone change from commercial professional and R-8 residential to commercial general, as well as a request for a comprehensive plan amendment to the future land use map for professional office and medium low density residential to just general commercial use.” Based on their own recommendations on changing the zoning for this commercial project, it can’t be too difficult to change the zoning to build much needed affordable housing. However, as I stated at the Zoning Board meeting on April 28, the developers aren’t considering what is needed in the community, but rather what projects will line their pockets the most!
Clara Hardy
North Providence
Hardy is a candidate for state representative, District 55, in North Providence
