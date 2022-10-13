As Election Day approaches, it is time to reflect on the last two years here in North Smithfield.
Despite a host of problems, I believe that the council incumbents, Kim Alves, John Beauregard, Steve Corriveau, and Claire O’Hara have done a good job in maintaining a good quality of life for all of our residents.
The incumbents have had to deal with a poor economy, inflation, have had to conduct meetings remotely due to COVID, deal with town-wide revaluation, and little or no help from Washington and Providence.
Yet, they have been able to keep the town headed in the right direction, especially in the areas of the budget and financial stability. They have worked with the Town Administrator, the School Committee, the Budget Committee, and department heads to keep taxes stable while still providing quality services for the people of North Smithfield.
In addition to sound financial practices, the Town Council incumbents have accomplished a great deal.
They have added two EMTs to our rescue unit, which will increase safety for all of our residents, particularly our senior citizens. They have supported our veterans by increasing the tax exemption, purchased open space, made improvements to our infrastructure, continued their commitment to business by supporting expansion of existing businesses and expanding the Economic Development Commission and have supported the Heritage Commission, the Recreation Commission and other organizations in their various projects.
And finally, unlike one of their opponents, former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton, they have strongly supported our school system and did not cut the high school athletic budget.
Individually, Kim Alves, through her years on the Town Council is very knowledgeable about the myriad of issues that the town has faced, in particular through her business experience she is very insightful when it comes to maters dealing with the town’s finances and budget. John Beauregard, as council president, has provided leadership and open, transparent government and has worked with surrounding communities for the betterment of the town. Steve Corriveau, with children in the school system, has been a strong supporter of our schools, is a leader of the Halliwell School project, supported our veterans, and has been a strong voice for economic development. And Claire O’Hara has always supported our seniors, our police, fire and rescue units, and our school system.
All things considered, we are in a good place in North Smithfield right now. We do not need a change.
Which is why I respectfully ask voters to stay the course and vote to re-elect Kim Alves, John Beauregard, Steve Corriveau, and Claire O’Hara to the North Smithfield Town Council. They have done a good job. They have earned the right to be re-elected.
