In her recent column, Erika Sanzi recounts her personal tribulations with Rhode Island’s new statewide ban on the unsolicited distribution of single-use plastic straws to food service customers.
The law, Sanzi argues, is untenable for a multiple reasons. She imagines, in looney-toon fashion, that a driver who attempts to sip from their strawless cup might succumb to a tsunami of ice cubes and soda before ending up in a ravine somewhere.
Sanzi’s frustration is understandable, but her criticisms of the law rest on misrepresentations and omissions that neglect the bill’s history and its greater legislative context. Furthermore, Sanzi’s claim that the bill illustrates our state’s inability to prioritize other, unrelated issues like childhood sexual assault protection seems to come out of left field.
Sanzi first criticizes the bill’s timing, writing that the public is fatigued after two years of COVID. But Sanzi doesn’t define “good timing.”
The straw bill was proposed back in January ‘21, and was tabled to make room for COVID-related legislation. What would Sanzi say if the law were instituted a year ago, or two years ago, when we were all less fatigued, but also less experienced at coping with this new world we live in?
Sanzi also charges lawmakers with introducing this bill on a whim, when in fact there is recent precedent for this bill. Since 2019, California, Oregon, and New Jersey, along with dozens of cities, have enacted similar bans. But Sanzi doesn’t want this law, so it makes sense why she would criticize the timing without offering a solution.
Sanzi also ignores the larger landscape of R.I. environmental legislation of which this straw ban is a part. For example, the Plastic Waste Reduction Act, sponsored for the last five years by Rep. Carol Hagen McEntee, would impose a statewide ban on single use, plastic bags in most commercial venues. Rep. Bennett, who proposed the House’s straw ban, has also proposed multiple related pieces of legislation aimed at reducing plastic and foam waste. Because saving straws is not enough to make a dent in any environmental problem.
In the end, our state will benefit from broad environmental legislation and civic efforts.
Criticizing R.I.’s new straw law takes us further from discussing those objectives.
As a former fastfood worker in Cumberland, I quickly grew tired of seeing how each morning at rush hour, our store produced enough plastic waste to fill a small room. I’d like to live in a state that passes and enacts proposed legislation such as 2021-H-5152, which would provide for the sanitary use of beverage and food containers by customers who wish to bring their own vessel to a food establishment.
Environmental protection and waste reduction are important issues that far outweigh personal inconvenience.
I hope Erika Sanzi will invest in some durable straws, and will keep a few in her car. And I promise, Ms. Sanzi, when you open the package, the straws will not be short ones.
Stephen Grigelevich
Providence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.