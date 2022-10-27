The residents of state Senate District 17, which is made up of the towns of Lincoln, North Providence and North Smithfield, deserve better than our current state Sen. Thomas J. Paolino. On the campaign literature that Sen. Paolino dropped off at my home, it states Ethics, Transparency and Accountability at the very top of the flyer. However during Sen. Paolino’s tenure as our state senator his actions have proved that he is lacking in all of the above.
Our unethical senator, Thomas J. Paolino, was recently fined $2,500 for his illegal behavior by the Rhode Island Board of Elections for misuse of campaign funds. Sen. Paolino attempted to take money that was raised by his campaign to pay himself personally. At one point, $10,000 in campaign funds were transferred to his personal account without any proper reporting, talk about a total lack of transparency and dishonorable behavior.
On the accountability front, our district previously elected Sen. Paolino to represent us and our best interests. Unfortunately Thomas J. Paolino is more interested in playing petty partisan politics. At a time when so many in our community are in need of assistance to deal with rising costs, inflation, and gas prices, Thomas J. Paolino voted against much-needed relief. Our state Sen. Thomas Paolino voted against eliminating the car tax, voted against the $250 child tax rebate, and even voted against removing state income tax from military pensions. How dare you sir, this is outrageous!
It is abundantly clear we cannot afford Sen. Thomas J. Paolino as our state senator anymore. On Nov. 8 let’s elect someone with integrity and our best interests at heart.
It is disappointing to see Jack Lyle run such a negative campaign to the point he has to draft letters for surrogates to send in coordination with his negative mailers. I expected much better of him.
In any event, some of the facts in this screed are simply wrong. I write in, however to highlight the voting record. To say Tom voted against all those things is simply ridiculous. For one thing they are all Republican initiatives that over time our causes in both the House and Senate pushed to pass. The car tax repeal for example originated with legislative Republicans. We also tried to pass a gas tax holiday which every Democrat - and make no mistake, Jack Lyle is a Democrat and will join and support the Democratic caucus if elected - voted against.
These are all budget items, rolled into am omnibus budget that every year contains some good and some bad. Every legislator has to vote on a balanced approach. This past year's budget was no different and warranted a global "no" vote.
It's silly season. Beware fundamentally dishonest campaign tactics like this letter.
Rep. Brian C. Newberry (R. 48 North Smithfield/Burrillville)
