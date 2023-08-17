I write in response to the interesting editorial, “A Message to Evangelicals: bring back love” that was printed in The Breeze last week. If you want specificity, I would consider myself a Bible believing Fundamentalist Evangelical Christian. But generally I simply go by “Christian.” The prefixes are redundant. I have peace with God through my savior, and our church congregants have the same.
There is a beautiful spirit in the church, attested to by all, because the Lord is there among us. And we were pleased to see a slight increase in attendance at the beginning of and during the pandemic, and also a steady increase since then. Bible Christians preach a balance of Christ’s love, holiness, justice, grace, mercy, and judgment. We preach repentance from sin, and call sin what it is, in all its forms. Hatred and division rear their ugly heads when folks introduce that which is contrary to Bible truth. The Apostle Paul has instructed us, “Now I urge you, brethren, note those who cause divisions and offenses, contrary to the doctrine which you learned, and avoid them” (Romans 16:17, NKJV). The truth is that the gospel truth tends to divide. Jesus said, “Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword” (Matthew 10:34). Sin and its endorsement bring danger of hellfire to those “who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them” (Romans 1:32).
There is no political solution for the sin of fallen men and women, although we do encourage Christians to vote for the candidates that best align with biblical values, which is our civic responsibility. The only solution is a spiritual one. “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31).
James Moriello
Pastor, Firm Foundation Christian Church, Woonsocket
