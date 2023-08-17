I write in response to the interesting editorial, “A Message to Evangelicals: bring back love” that was printed in The Breeze last week. If you want specificity, I would consider myself a Bible believing Fundamentalist Evangelical Christian. But generally I simply go by “Christian.” The prefixes are redundant. I have peace with God through my savior, and our church congregants have the same.

There is a beautiful spirit in the church, attested to by all, because the Lord is there among us. And we were pleased to see a slight increase in attendance at the beginning of and during the pandemic, and also a steady increase since then. Bible Christians preach a balance of Christ’s love, holiness, justice, grace, mercy, and judgment. We preach repentance from sin, and call sin what it is, in all its forms. Hatred and division rear their ugly heads when folks introduce that which is contrary to Bible truth. The Apostle Paul has instructed us, “Now I urge you, brethren, note those who cause divisions and offenses, contrary to the doctrine which you learned, and avoid them” (Romans 16:17, NKJV). The truth is that the gospel truth tends to divide. Jesus said, “Do not think that I came to bring peace on earth. I did not come to bring peace but a sword” (Matthew 10:34). Sin and its endorsement bring danger of hellfire to those “who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them” (Romans 1:32).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.