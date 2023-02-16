I would like to respond to the news that the Northern RI Collaborative may be closing. I have been associated with the school on three different levels for the past 25 years. My two youngest children have severe disabilities that are very different. They have both attended school there for a number of years until they turned 21 years old. I am also an R.N., and have worked there up until this year as a substitute, and very often as a long-term one. I also drive a school bus and have been doing a route from that school for much of the 25 years.

It has been a privilege and a joy to work with all the staff there in all these different roles. I knew little about special needs before I had my son as my specialty was the E.D., so I had a lot to learn, and the best possible teachers! To say that these children can simply “return to district “ or go to another special school is both unrealistic and illogical. The reason they attend school here is because there isn’t an appropriate class in the district. And I would seriously doubt there are 70 openings that would be appropriate for each of the students. In fact there are students from other collaborative areas at this school because there’s no room in their local one. The piece that would seem to be missing from the superintendent’s’ perspective is how the staff here works so well together, and that is so obvious to those who have watched students progress. No school is perfect, but to allow this one to close would be a disaster for the children and parents they serve.

