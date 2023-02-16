I would like to respond to the news that the Northern RI Collaborative may be closing. I have been associated with the school on three different levels for the past 25 years. My two youngest children have severe disabilities that are very different. They have both attended school there for a number of years until they turned 21 years old. I am also an R.N., and have worked there up until this year as a substitute, and very often as a long-term one. I also drive a school bus and have been doing a route from that school for much of the 25 years.
It has been a privilege and a joy to work with all the staff there in all these different roles. I knew little about special needs before I had my son as my specialty was the E.D., so I had a lot to learn, and the best possible teachers! To say that these children can simply “return to district “ or go to another special school is both unrealistic and illogical. The reason they attend school here is because there isn’t an appropriate class in the district. And I would seriously doubt there are 70 openings that would be appropriate for each of the students. In fact there are students from other collaborative areas at this school because there’s no room in their local one. The piece that would seem to be missing from the superintendent’s’ perspective is how the staff here works so well together, and that is so obvious to those who have watched students progress. No school is perfect, but to allow this one to close would be a disaster for the children and parents they serve.
I have never seen a superintendent come in to visit the school. So I would strongly suggest to them that before they vote on such an important matter they do the right thing for the students and staff, and actually visit the sites and see the people there. Yes, there has to be a budget. But this is so much more than dollars and cents. These are children and families that will be affected. So instead of meeting at 9 a.m., when none of us can be there, tour the sites. Your meeting should be at night so parents, staff, and students can have their voices heard!
