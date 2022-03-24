Dear Chief Desmarais,
Thank you, thank you, thank you on behalf of my administration and the Cumberland community for your outstanding dedication, hard work and professionalism that you gave in the 18 years that you served as our police chief. Your efforts in molding and building a great police force does not go unnoticed. The town of Cumberland is safe due to these outstanding efforts.
Most residents do not know about your leadership in building and completing our new Safety Complex. The John Partington Safety Complex. This complex is by far one of the best in the New England region. Your goal from day one was to have the best facility for your women and men working in the police force. You wanted a safe, efficient building and pride does not go unnoticed. Through these efforts this complex was built under the budget of $12.5 million bond approved by the taxpayers of Cumberland. Your dedication and sacrifice were the main ingredients making this a large success for Cumberland. This will be recognized for years to come. All this was accomplished with no fanfare, just you being mindful what was best for your police force and the community in keeping all safe.
Enjoy your retirement (hit them straight) from over 40 years of outstanding police work. You will always be remembered for what you achieved during your many years of dedication to the safety of all communities you served ...
God bless you and your family.
The very best,
Former Mayor Bill Murray (2015-2019)
Cumberland
