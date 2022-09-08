After reading Councilman Shaw’s inaccurate and misleading OPED in the Aug. 15 edition of The Breeze about Rep. McLaughlin, I am compelled to set the record straight and correct and dispel the lies and incorrect statements made by Mr. Shaw.

It’s funny that Shaw to my knowledge only visits the Valley for council-related meetings. In my four years as mayor, I never saw him attending special events, cleanups, or offer help clearing snow for seniors in Jim’s district as Rep. McLaughlin has done year after year. That’s a fact.

