After reading Councilman Shaw’s inaccurate and misleading OPED in the Aug. 15 edition of The Breeze about Rep. McLaughlin, I am compelled to set the record straight and correct and dispel the lies and incorrect statements made by Mr. Shaw.
It’s funny that Shaw to my knowledge only visits the Valley for council-related meetings. In my four years as mayor, I never saw him attending special events, cleanups, or offer help clearing snow for seniors in Jim’s district as Rep. McLaughlin has done year after year. That’s a fact.
Now let’s talk about Rep. McLaughlin’s tremendous record for his district and other Cumberland districts. He made many visits over the years at the Town Council meetings to update them on state issues. What about the many school meetings he attended willing to help get state money for our students. Let’s talk about helping me as mayor get a safety island with warning lights at One Mendon Road for the safety of our seniors. He was also instrumental in pushing the state to install a traffic warning system at Martin Street at Davenport’s Restaurant. How about the repair of manhole covers on Mendon Road? McLaughlin got this done. He was also able to convince the state to pave Diamond Hill Road after we installed new water lines. Again, this was accomplished at no cost to Cumberland taxpayers. What about Broad Street that Mr. Shaw knows nothing about? Rep. McLaughlin was instrumental in getting the state to extend Cumberland’s section to the end adding $3.5M for this extension at no cost to our residents. He also worked with me to get drains at Town Hall in order to correct serious flooding issues there.
Does this sound like someone who doesn’t help or has done nothing for Cumberland. Just ask his constituents and other Cumberland officials. Finally, ask the speaker of the house about promoting him to two very important chairmanships, end of story.
This is why Cumberland needs Rep. Jim McLaughlin to continue his outstanding work for Cumberland residents.
The truth hurts when people are desperate. Mr. Shaw should get his facts correct.
Please get out to vote on Sept. 13 and support Jim.
