At the town council meeting on 15 May 2023, around the one-hour mark Councilman Beauregard can be quoted with “You don’t deserve to be called names, you don’t be deserved to be called liars.” Is that true for all residents of the town or just people who align with him?
I would personally like to know, as he has yet to apologize for his invasion of privacy, perversion, overstepping of personal boundaries against my family and myself, back on March 10, 2023. Yet here we are just a short two months later, still having the same issues. I ask every resident now, when will the hypocrisy end with this person?
Here’s a few recent names that I’ve been called by him, within the last week: “Embarrassment, delusional, that I have serious issues, and liar.” Those things said were just five days prior to him saying that people don’t need to be called names and liars. In addition to these items mentioned, I did not include the personal attacks from his self-proclaimed pit-bulls since I spoke out against him back in March at the Town Council meeting. I’m not sure why he has these outbursts against me, and other residents of this fine town. I say this once again, when will the hypocrisy end?
Now I’m not calling him a liar, just that his truths are flawed, very flawed. He says we have never met, I told him we have multiple times at the same house and have even shaken hands. He says he never thanked me for my service because that is not what he says to veterans or members of the military. Maybe it’s a bit more personal in his mind, but still, it equated to that. Be the judge yourself, you can just look back to November of this past year, and make the determination for yourself, as he can be quoted on Facebook replying to me “Thank you for your service.” Beauregard has already tried walking back many of his lies by saying it was only in passing. He has said I did not support my claims with facts, I gave first-hand accounts to back up those claims. I reply with facts, he replies with disinformation and half-truths, to prop himself up, I guess.
As a veteran, longtime resident, living by a core value of integrity first, I find it appalling that he has done and said these things, and this was in the public eye even. I’m quite certain that other town residents find it the same way, and that’s just from most of the responses from The Valley Breeze and NRINow.
So, I ask this one last time of you the reader, when will the hypocrisy end? I have already proven that his truths are very flawed, and I think it’s fitting for the last sentence. I’ll end with a quote once again by Beauregard from NRINow.com, “Once you get caught lying about one thing, then everything else becomes suspect”.
