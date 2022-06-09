Now that I have your attention, let me explain. As I sat there during the conclusion of the June 6 Smithfield School Committee meeting, I was equal parts proud and equal parts disappointed in what I had witnessed. Proud because there was a packed room of citizens interested in participating in their governmental processes, but disappointed because I wasn’t sure what was more disgusting ... The constant battle cry of “say the N-word” sometimes even directed toward a black woman in the room, or when a minority youth bravely went up to the podium to speak, and someone audibly lamented out loud “oh here we go.” The torment didn’t end there. When this individual got to the part of their speech about electing to leave the Smithfield public school system because of the consistent bullying, a very loud and sarcastic clap came from the back of the room from an adult. Take a minute to reread that last sentence and mentally digest what I just said.
We are failing. We are failing as a community, and we are failing as parents. And no, I don’t think that the whole town of Smithfield is racist. But maybe by using an uncomfortable word in writing, it may be noticed by the youth in the town. And hopefully that will lead to a conversation with their parents about the subject. Because clearly it’s not being talked about enough now.
Jeffrey Angelo
Smithfield
