A convenient truth.
That phrase isn’t just the title of a book but it appears to also be the mentality of some who make false accusations about others on the public record.
Both my good name and professionalism were put into question during the North Smithfield ZBR meeting on Oct. 27 and reported in this paper in the issue dated Oct. 29 when the reporter covering the ZBR meeting chose to include the false claim in her article that I illegally built a building addition for Material Sampling Technologies in 2012. No effort was made by the reporter to verify the claim before printing it. I expect that all who choose to take the time to read this would react the same should it have been your name or professional reputation falsely accused.
The matter relates to an application for zoning relief submitted to the ZBR for (0) Central St. The property is owned by the abutter at 800 Central St. which is the location of MST.
The verified truth is that the building addition constructed for MST at 800 Central St., North Smithfield, in 2012 by RGN Construction Management was legally permitted through the Building Department and closed out with issuance of a certificate of occupancy. Anyone who sought that truth would have easily found it at the Building Department.
The “illegal” claim was made, it appears, with regard to the circumstance of a delayed notification to the DEM by the previous owners of MST. That omission was corrected by the current owners with the approval of the DEM.
My name has been “linked” to this inaction because I am a member of the ZBR. I have served the town of North Smithfield as a member of the ZBR for more than six years, serving as the chairman for most of that time. I recused myself from the proceedings involving the Central Street application in order to comply with Ethics Commission requirements and have had no participation or involvement in the legal proceedings. I take exception to the distasteful and misguided attempt to somehow link me to this application for relief in a negative light. I, as do all ZBR members, work tirelessly to treat all parties that come before the board with dignity, respect, fairness and impartiality. Our record is unblemished and reflects that very dedication.
Take the time to learn and respect the truth before defaming someone’s hard-earned good name and professionalism. What is fair is fair and what is wrong is just plain wrong.
Robert Najarian
North Smithfield
