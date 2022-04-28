As a lifelong resident who is very proud of the town of Cumberland, I was embarrassed last week when my wife and I were walking the trails of the Monastery, when we were approached by a family that was visiting from Utah, who asked us for directions to The Nine Men's Misery Memorial located just off one of the trails in the Monastery.
We had to attempt to give the visitors from out of state some vague directions on how to find the memorial because there is absolutely no signage directing anyone who wishes to visit the memorial. Nine Men's Misery is the oldest veterans' memorial in the United States, and it is located at the Monastery in Cumberland, but yet it does not receive any recognition from the town that it even exists, because there are absolutely no signs in the parking lot, or on any of the trails directing people who wish to go visit Nine Men's Misery.
This should be unacceptable to the residents of Cumberland and the many non-residents who want to visit the memorial. The entire trail system at the Monastery has no visual signage informing walkers what trail they are on, or the distance they will travel on any specific trail. This is a wonderful natural resource that Cumberland has, and I think that it would benefit everyone to have signs with the name of all the trails, with directions and distance clearly posted.
I don't understand why the town of Cumberland has not addressed this problem, especially since it would appear to me to not be a very expensive problem to correct. Without the proper clearly visible signs and directions, walkers on the trails, especially someone new to the area, do not have the information they need to fully enjoy their walking experience on the Monastery Trails.
Edward McVeigh
Cumberland
