Last week, I joined dozens of other Rhode Islanders who have been touched by cancer – patients, survivors, caregivers, and those who have lost loved ones to the disease at the Statehouse for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual “Cancer Action Day.”

I had the chance to talk with lawmakers about a cost issue facing cancer patients today: to help afford the cost of their prescription drugs, many Rhode Islanders with cancer and other chronic disease take advantage of copay assistance offered through pharmaceutical manufacturers and other patient assistance programs. Unfortunately, recent changes to insurance industry practices – called “copay accumulator programs” threaten the positive impact of these programs.

