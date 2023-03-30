Last week, I joined dozens of other Rhode Islanders who have been touched by cancer – patients, survivors, caregivers, and those who have lost loved ones to the disease at the Statehouse for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s annual “Cancer Action Day.”
I had the chance to talk with lawmakers about a cost issue facing cancer patients today: to help afford the cost of their prescription drugs, many Rhode Islanders with cancer and other chronic disease take advantage of copay assistance offered through pharmaceutical manufacturers and other patient assistance programs. Unfortunately, recent changes to insurance industry practices – called “copay accumulator programs” threaten the positive impact of these programs.
Copay accumulator adjustments allow the enrollee – who may be a cancer patient – to use copay assistance, but the amount of the support does not count toward their out-of-pocket cost sharing requirements, like their deductible.
Copay adjustment programs put patients and their families in an impossible situation – having to choose between their health and other financial obligations. Lawmakers can help ensure fewer Rhode Island cancer patients and others face this, and we look forward to working with them to make that happen.
On behalf of the countless families in Rhode Island who have been – or will be – touched by cancer, I urge lawmakers to work to ensure no Rhode Islander needs to choose between affording their prescriptions or other necessities.
