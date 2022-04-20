To Paul LeBon:
Dear Mr. LeBon,
I, as a student of Shea High School, have something to say.
I am sorry you had to deal with disrespect from the students that came across your path those few days or weeks you substituted for. Pawtucket is our home, generation to generation have loved and lived here, and for you to claim you wish your sons weren’t raised here is a shame. I’ve seen a multitude of culture, shared between differences. Smiles from places all over the country, and for an outsider to come in and judge us is not welcome.
You quoted, “I made the offhand remark that they seemed like animals in a zoo and probably should be in cages.”
You are a bully. And I hate bullies. We are not animals, we are smart, beautiful people all uniquely built and raised differently. Disrespect was never allowed in my house, and I bet most of us were raised to respect adults. I respect my teachers, my administration, and anyone willing to come to Shea and be part of our family even if it’s for the day.
Some students are out of hand at times, but even then they should never be considered animals or be associated with cages or being put in them. I will not allow you to belittle my classmates and friends, just to give your opinion to the public.
Something I learned about going to Pawtucket public schools, is kids will tell it like is. And I’m telling you this, our administration would never dare label us as animals that need to be in cages, or inmates in an asylum. You need to check your facts, before these animals you claim us to be show you the creative, powerful, free-spirited, and authentic minds that this here establishment pushes us to put to use every single day.
For our teachers, we love you, you are not weak and I appreciate all you do for all the students to make sure they learn something useful for tomorrow.
Sincerely, Catherine, a proud Shea High School student.
Catherine Nobre
Pawtucket
