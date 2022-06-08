A correction to the Tidewater article should read “is on the banks of the Pawtucket River.”
The Pawtucket River runs from the Pawtucket Falls at Main Street Bridge to the home plate at the old Navy Station where the Seekonk begins. It is one mile long, we need to claim it, especially with Google map.
David Normandin
Kansas City, Mo.
