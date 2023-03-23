We are writing in response to Bob Leahy’s venomous rant in last week’s Breeze. In a few short paragraphs, he managed to attack teachers, students, Democrats, unions, the Ackerman family, The Valley Breeze itself, and more.
Mr. Leahy’s letter is a reflection of the fear that rules him and the Republican Party. He is afraid of young voters. He is terrified of educated voters. Fine, we don’t want to waste any more ink on his fear or his anger. Instead, we choose to celebrate the decision Mr. Ackerman has made to revive the Young Democrats of Rhode Island. We think it is critically important that more young people develop an understanding of and interest in the political process.
Our society faces deep divisions and complicated questions about the future. An organization like the YDRI will help give more young people and students an opportunity to explore these questions and examine these divisions, and maybe start to find some solutions the older generations haven’t thought of. This is an endeavor to celebrate!
In the original article about the YDRI, the author highlights: “Ackerman says his core belief system is about being empathetic and open-minded with people he might not agree with. He said he believes in acting in good faith with people who might have a different perspective, and in staying off of social media and instead engaging in constructive policy-centered conversations with people while empathizing and assuming the good faith of the other person”. That is an admirable mission and exactly the message young people should be hearing about politics, not the sneering cynicism we see from others.
Thank you to Mr. Ackerman for his work and his advocacy. We are excited to see great things come out of the YDRI and are proud to call you fellow Democrats!
The public school teacher's unions want to enlist impressionable 16 and 17 year olds to vote for the school committee members in our elections. We get that. There is nothing "venomous" about raising the conflict interest that arises with having under aged students voting for their teacher's boss. There are others ways to teach children to be more civic minded than to use them for political gain.
