We are writing in response to Bob Leahy’s venomous rant in last week’s Breeze. In a few short paragraphs, he managed to attack teachers, students, Democrats, unions, the Ackerman family, The Valley Breeze itself, and more.

Mr. Leahy’s letter is a reflection of the fear that rules him and the Republican Party. He is afraid of young voters. He is terrified of educated voters. Fine, we don’t want to waste any more ink on his fear or his anger. Instead, we choose to celebrate the decision Mr. Ackerman has made to revive the Young Democrats of Rhode Island. We think it is critically important that more young people develop an understanding of and interest in the political process.

Tags

(1) comment

RKL
RKL

The public school teacher's unions want to enlist impressionable 16 and 17 year olds to vote for the school committee members in our elections. We get that. There is nothing "venomous" about raising the conflict interest that arises with having under aged students voting for their teacher's boss. There are others ways to teach children to be more civic minded than to use them for political gain.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.