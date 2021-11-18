I’ve been trying since Dan McKee’s first term as Cumberland mayor to persuade town officials to formally request the state to install sidewalks along Diamond Hill Road from Nate Whipple to Pine Swamp Road. That stretch of road, during our 43 years as residents, has gone from a sparsely settled country road to a highly populated district with several public facilities, like the ballfields, St. John Vianney Church, and Diamond Hill Park, which has gone from state to town control. The district also boasts popular businesses like The Ice Cream Machine and the Diamond Hill Veterinary Clinic, as well as the assisted-living facility.
But unlike all other Cumberland Districts – Valley Falls, Ashton, Berkeley, Cumberland Hill, the “Village,” even adjoining Arnold Mills – Diamond Hill has no sidewalks. About 10 years ago, when federal, infrastructure money came to Cumberland, Arnold Mills had their sidewalks replaced, whereas Diamond Hill was overlooked in that regard. People in this district need a safe place to walk along the highway just like residents of every other Cumberland district.
Eight subdivisions now feed onto that 1.5-mile stretch of Diamond Hill. The trailer park near Tower Hill Road has 13 occupied residences, and the gated community has five. People from these neighborhoods, as well as residents from subdivisions along Tower Hill could enjoy the safety and convenience and health benefits of sidewalks. Moreover, with sidewalks along Diamond Hill abutting those in Arnold Mills, kids could safely walk or ride bikes to Community School. And the Fourth of July parade, which now ends at the intersection of Nate Whipple and Diamond Hill, could continue up Diamond Hill providing greater access to residents in that district.
Mayor Jeff Mutter and Councilman Bob Shaw are looking into the feasibility of sidewalks, the first officials to take the project seriously. Let them and Councilman Scott Schmidt know that you too would benefit from sidewalks along Diamond Hill. Federal infrastructure funds are coming to Rhode Island. This may be the last, best chance to get sidewalks for Diamond Hill.
Tony and Angela Fascitelli
Cumberland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.