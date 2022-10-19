The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition is urging parents to take time this month to talk to their child about the dangers of drug use. During National Youth Substance Use Prevention month in October, the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition will be attending meetings and public events to raise awareness about the dangers of underage substance use and its impact on the developing brain.
“The research shows that the adolescent brain is still developing up to the age of 25,” said Diane Dufresne, the director of the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition. “The most important point we try to get across to parents and youth is that drugs can interfere with that development.” According to Dufresne, alcohol and marijuana are the two most used substances by youth in Pawtucket. “The Coalition is particularly concerned about recent marijuana legalization. Marijuana is being publicly promoted on billboards and advertisements. We are also concerned about the prevalence of marijuana paraphernalia for sale in plain sight in many of our local markets throughout the city. It normalizes smoking marijuana and that is a dangerous message that our youth receive every time they see ads and accessories for marijuana use. Youth are not making informed decisions about marijuana use and they start experimenting in middle school. They don’t understand the long-term impact it can have on their brain development and risk of eventual substance use disorders.”
Dufresne cites instances from states like Colorado where marijuana had been legalized and the associated increased prevalence of youth misuse, poison control center calls, and psychiatric admissions connected with marijuana use as a result. There is also research that supports the need for more information around marijuana use. In a recent article in the Journal of American College Health, “In harms way: Do college students’ beliefs about cannabis put them at risk for use?,” researchers examine the association between cannabis beliefs and likelihood of use. 3,720 college students ages 18-25 participated and researchers found that the majority (80 percent) of the sample was unsure or believed that cannabis was an effective way to reduce stress, 67 percent were unsure or believed that cannabis was not related to an increased risk for mental health problems, and 62 percent were unsure or believed that students who use cannabis are not more academically disengaged. Holding these beliefs, which are not supported by scientific evidence, was associated with a greater likelihood of cannabis use, even after statistically adjusting for covariates. Researchers concluded that the findings suggest that beliefs unsupported by scientific evidence are widespread among college students. Their conclusion: Dispelling misinformation about cannabis might hold promise for reducing use.
The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition works to prevent youth access to substances through local outreach, policy changes, and education. They are available to present information at events in the community. For more information, contact Diane Dufresne, director, Pawtucket Prevention Coalition at DDufresne@pawtucketri.com, Diane_Dufresne@yahoo.com or 401-663-4947.
