The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition is urging parents to take time this month to talk to their child about the dangers of drug use. During National Youth Substance Use Prevention month in October, the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition will be attending meetings and public events to raise awareness about the dangers of underage substance use and its impact on the developing brain.

“The research shows that the adolescent brain is still developing up to the age of 25,” said Diane Dufresne, the director of the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition. “The most important point we try to get across to parents and youth is that drugs can interfere with that development.” According to Dufresne, alcohol and marijuana are the two most used substances by youth in Pawtucket. “The Coalition is particularly concerned about recent marijuana legalization. Marijuana is being publicly promoted on billboards and advertisements. We are also concerned about the prevalence of marijuana paraphernalia for sale in plain sight in many of our local markets throughout the city. It normalizes smoking marijuana and that is a dangerous message that our youth receive every time they see ads and accessories for marijuana use. Youth are not making informed decisions about marijuana use and they start experimenting in middle school. They don’t understand the long-term impact it can have on their brain development and risk of eventual substance use disorders.”

