Though I realize that election season will be over by the time this is published, I cannot let Douglas Hagen’s letter (“This election is about freedom”) go unchallenged. I consider myself as an independent and am not usually offended when I read about why this party or that one is better or worse, but Mr. Hagen seems content to throw a lot of stuff against the wall, hoping that something will stick. Below, I’ve listed just a few points that I feel are completely off-base.

(Republicans) “actively trying to steal our freedom” – While not offering any examples, have you ignored that it’s mostly the Dems who are trying to pass laws that tell us what cars we will drive and how we will heat our homes? Or that any disagreement with their positions – be it regarding global warming, COVID vaccines, or abortion – is considered to be “misinformation” and is shut down rather than being discussed rationally and fairly.

