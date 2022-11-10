Though I realize that election season will be over by the time this is published, I cannot let Douglas Hagen’s letter (“This election is about freedom”) go unchallenged. I consider myself as an independent and am not usually offended when I read about why this party or that one is better or worse, but Mr. Hagen seems content to throw a lot of stuff against the wall, hoping that something will stick. Below, I’ve listed just a few points that I feel are completely off-base.
(Republicans) “actively trying to steal our freedom” – While not offering any examples, have you ignored that it’s mostly the Dems who are trying to pass laws that tell us what cars we will drive and how we will heat our homes? Or that any disagreement with their positions – be it regarding global warming, COVID vaccines, or abortion – is considered to be “misinformation” and is shut down rather than being discussed rationally and fairly.
(Republicans) “learned to worship and promote liars” and “disregard facts and truth”. – I think that any fair-minded person could say that this is true on both sides of the aisle. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – the two top officials in our country (both Democrats, by the way), have tried to tell us with a straight face that there is no inflation, we are not in a recession, and that our border is secure. He’s been lying since 1988, yet the Dems have “worshipped and promoted” him to the highest office in the land.
“Some Republicans even call themselves Christians” – I can understand that. Being a Christian means that you are a follower of Christ – period. It means you accept Jesus to be your lord and savior. It does not mean that you are a Democrat, Republican, or independent. You simply cannot judge a man’s spiritual condition by the person he votes for … at least I can’t.
“They are all evil or they would not be Republicans” – Really? If you replaced the word “Republicans” with any ethnicity, gender, sexual preference, hair color, occupation, or sports team fandom, would that make your comment any less offensive? Definitely not. Put people in groups, then judge them as a whole. Really??
“No other choice than to vote for Democrats” – There is a choice … that’s what makes America great. If you choose to eliminate half of the candidates because of their party affiliation, that’s your business.
In closing, if you want to vote for the party that gave us high gas prices, exploding inflation, a porous southern border, rising crime in our major cities, and has put us on the brink of nuclear war with Russia, then you have the freedom to do so. Personally, I’ve decided to use my vote a little more wisely.
