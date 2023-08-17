After Reading Douglas Hagen’s letter “A message to Evangelicals: bring back love,” I was left with conflicting emotions and opinions.
On one hand, I think he hits the nail on the head when talking about evangelicals that profess (and in some cases teach) hatred for the Democrats. This simply should not be. While it’s acceptable to disagree with their party’s positions and platform, this is not a license to openly spread hatred towards the people (both the elected officials and the constituents who vote for them). Speaking politically, this is something that is far too common on BOTH sides of the aisle. The extremists on the left AND on the right are making the waves and sadly, there is little room for the voice of reason anymore.
I am, however, taken aback when reading that “Most (evangelical preachers) I see preach hate.” I find this hard to believe, and it got me wondering exactly what Mr. Hagen means by “hate.” I know that it is quite trendy to apply the term “haters” to Christians these days. If someone expresses their belief in the biblical definition of marriage as being between “one man and one woman,” they are immediately labeled as “homophobic” haters. If one says that God created only two genders – male and female, which are evident at birth, they are immediately “transphobic” haters. If they stand in opposition to CRT (Critical Race Theory), they are haters and racist. If they stand against the murder of babies through abortion, they’re accused of forcing their values onto you. Once the “hater” moniker is applied, rational discussion goes out the window and communication is immediately shut down. Hardly seems fair.
So I can only read what is said in his letter, and cannot readily discern the intent behind the words. Yes, I am in agreement with Mr. Hagen that evangelical preachers must not be provocateurs of hatred by using political partisanship to fan the flames of division and contempt toward each other – IF indeed that is the hatred he is talking about. Unfortunately, there are some preachers out there like that, but “most” of them that I know would not fall into that category. But IF he is targeting those who are standing on their convictions, and the “hate” he is speaking of is their unwillingness to abandon those convictions in order to conform to the ever-changing cultural norms of the day, then I stand firmly with the evangelicals.
