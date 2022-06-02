Every day, families are calling for help. Parents of children and adults with disabilities are desperate to get support for their child’s needs. Unfortunately, this story is not unique. This is happening at Seven Hills of Rhode Island, and every support agency for families across the state. The system that people with disabilities rely on is failing. Right now, hundreds of children are on a waitlist for in-home services, babies and toddlers are waiting for Early Intervention, and adults are waiting for care. Without the ability to access these critical services, children are falling behind, adults with disabilities are not getting the care they need, and families are put under significant strain.
This problem has existed for years, and the pandemic has made it much worse. Providing services for people with disabilities is physically and emotionally taxing, and the employees who do this work are leaving for other jobs that pay more. It is time for Rhode Island to invest in the residents who depend on these services and the workers who provide them. The people who do this work deserve to be paid a fair and living wage.
There is a bill to correct this problem, and we need our elected officials to act now for our most vulnerable communities. A solution to this long-standing problem is in House Bill 7180 and Senate Bill 2311. This legislation will create a path for people with disabilities to access the care they need and will pay employees a living wage. Our lawmakers need to demonstrate that Rhode Island is committed to the inclusion of people with disabilities. It is time to fix our state’s disability system that has been broken for years. Rhode Island has a once in a lifetime opportunity to set up for success and that time is now. I urge legislators to support H7180 and S2311.
Marissa Ruff, MS
Woonsocket
Vice president, Seven Hills
Rhode Island
