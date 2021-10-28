Pause a moment to appreciate those who volunteer for public service. It’s easy to criticize, but could we do better? Could we shape a bill as thoughtful as the Save Our Futures Act introduced by Sen. Whitehouse and cosponsored by Sen. Reed a few months ago?
If passed into law, the transition to a clean, sustainable economy would be accelerated by imposing a hefty “carbon fee” on producers and importers of fossil fuels. Imports of energy-intensive manufactured goods from more carbon-intensive sources (like China) would be subject to new tariffs. Major stationary sources of particulate and acid gas emissions would be hit with new fees. Some of the money collected from polluters would go to communities most affected by pollution and most challenged by the transition to a low-carbon economy. More of the polluters’ money would be rebated directly to all of us, putting $800 per year into the pockets of most adults, plus $300 per year to the parents of each child, thus strengthening local economies. To minimize inflationary impacts, farmers would be exempt from any carbon fee, and Sen. Whitehouse has recently suggested that gasoline could be too.
If that kind of thoughtful, equitable, and effective policy makes sense to you, as it does to me, thank Sen. Whitehouse for introducing it and other elected officials for supporting it.
