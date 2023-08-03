The upcoming special election primary for Congress on Sept. 5 gives Rhode Islanders a unique opportunity to finally elect a representative to Congress who actually represents the interest of the working class and the increasingly diverse backgrounds of our people. I plan on voting for State Sen. Sandra Cano on Sept. 5 because she is the most qualified candidate to push forward the policies in Congress to protect working families, help small businesses succeed, and pass legislation to defend women’s reproductive rights.
I had the pleasure of getting to know Sandra several years ago when, as the former town planner for the town of Cumberland, I worked with Sandra and a dedicated group of planners, public officials, and non-profit leaders to advocate for infrastructure improvements along Broad Street in Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Cumberland. As part of this effort, known as the “Broad Street Regeneration Initiative,” Sandra played a key role in helping us better understand the needs of small business owners and micro-enterprises in the Blackstone Valley, walking the entire corridor with me and talking face to face with restaurant owners, barber’s, staff at countless bakeries and coffee shops to understand the needs of the people along Broad Street and to support their businesses' success. The Broad Street Regeneration Initiative’s infrastructure improvements were successfully funded and are being completed this year, in no small part to Sandra’s tireless support. This is the kind of real world boots on the ground experience that we should demand from our next representative to Congress.
Nothing was handed to Sandra and she doesn’t come from a privileged or connected family background. Sandra came to this country as a teenager from Colombia, fleeing violence, and successfully pursued the American dream. First she was elected as a representative on the Pawtucket School Committee, then she was elected to the Pawtucket City Council, and now she serves in the State Senate where she fiercely supports working families in the Blackstone Valley on a daily basis. She has the kind of public service experience that this job demands and the integrity of a working mom who juggles family responsibilities with the responsibilities of an economic development leader in her community.
Rhode Island has only elected one female representative to our United States Congress in the Nation's entire 247-year history. It’s time to change this embarrassing historical trend. It's finally time for Rhode Island to elect a candidate who represents the diversity of our state, the hard work ethic of our people, and the public service experience to hit the ground running on day one. That person is Pawtucket’s own Sandra Cano.
