The upcoming special election primary for Congress on Sept. 5 gives Rhode Islanders a unique opportunity to finally elect a representative to Congress who actually represents the interest of the working class and the increasingly diverse backgrounds of our people. I plan on voting for State Sen. Sandra Cano on Sept. 5 because she is the most qualified candidate to push forward the policies in Congress to protect working families, help small businesses succeed, and pass legislation to defend women’s reproductive rights.

I had the pleasure of getting to know Sandra several years ago when, as the former town planner for the town of Cumberland, I worked with Sandra and a dedicated group of planners, public officials, and non-profit leaders to advocate for infrastructure improvements along Broad Street in Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Cumberland. As part of this effort, known as the “Broad Street Regeneration Initiative,” Sandra played a key role in helping us better understand the needs of small business owners and micro-enterprises in the Blackstone Valley, walking the entire corridor with me and talking face to face with restaurant owners, barber’s, staff at countless bakeries and coffee shops to understand the needs of the people along Broad Street and to support their businesses' success. The Broad Street Regeneration Initiative’s infrastructure improvements were successfully funded and are being completed this year, in no small part to Sandra’s tireless support. This is the kind of real world boots on the ground experience that we should demand from our next representative to Congress.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.