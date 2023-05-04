If there is one phrase you will hear all the time from elected officials, it is “fiscal responsibility.” Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike repeat it over and over to stress that the public can trust them when they write their budgets. However, for as much as we hear about the importance of being fiscally responsible, there is no clear definition of what that means; it is much easier to identify what is not, than what is. The best way to understand the phrase is to look at outcomes on the ground.

Just as the U.S. has a national school report card, the Rhode Island Department of Education has started their own, and the first edition was published this year. While on its face, Lincoln may be educationally competitive with the rest of the state, we, along with just about every other community in Rhode Island, are failing our most vulnerable students and families.

