If there is one phrase you will hear all the time from elected officials, it is “fiscal responsibility.” Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike repeat it over and over to stress that the public can trust them when they write their budgets. However, for as much as we hear about the importance of being fiscally responsible, there is no clear definition of what that means; it is much easier to identify what is not, than what is. The best way to understand the phrase is to look at outcomes on the ground.
Just as the U.S. has a national school report card, the Rhode Island Department of Education has started their own, and the first edition was published this year. While on its face, Lincoln may be educationally competitive with the rest of the state, we, along with just about every other community in Rhode Island, are failing our most vulnerable students and families.
A little over 3,000 students attend Lincoln Public Schools, about 700 of which are non-white, and almost 800 are economically disadvantaged (makes no more than 185 percent of the poverty line). These are the students that have access to fewer resources, get overlooked more often by peers and adults alike, and are more likely to be left behind by our institutions, which is exactly what is happening. While slightly under half of white students are at or meeting expectations in ELA, math and science, only a third of Hispanic students are in ELA and science, and less than a quarter are in math. In one extreme case at Lonsdale Elementary, Hispanic students are five times less proficient in math than white students. Education outcomes are even worse for African American students in the district, where barely a quarter is meeting or exceeding expectations in all three areas. While a majority of students whose families are not economically disadvantaged are meeting expectations in ELA, math and science, barely a quarter of disadvantaged students are meeting them in ELA and science, and barely a fifth are in math. At Northern Elementary a 3/5 star school, economically disadvantaged students make up more than a third of students, but their performance is so far below average, a school made up of just those students would be 1/5 stars. By high school graduation, disadvantaged students drop out at a rate 20 times higher than non-disadvantaged students.
As Lincoln wraps up budget season, and the General Assembly continues negotiating over the state budget, keep these numbers in the back of your head. It is the duty of the government to serve the interests of everyone in the district and state, but that is never what fiscal responsibility means; it really means the bare minimum. There are many reasons why, and no one elected official is to blame. However, what matters is doing better now. We need to do better, because our students deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.