Reports of mass killings have been taking place on an almost daily basis. From the Sandy Hook School in Connecticut, to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, to a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. and to an Oklahoma Hospital — Where does it end? Is this America?
We are at a cross-road here, people. It’s time to ban the sale of assault weapons altogether. A recent report indicated that there are more assault weapons on our streets than there are people. Does that make any sense? It’s time to stop this insanity; action has never been more urgent.
We, the people, have the power, with our vote, to make the changes that are necessary to stop this carnage. We first have to vote out-of-office these politicians who refuse to stand up to the NRA; people like Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy and all the like-minded, dimwits, sitting in Congress, who don’t have the chutzpah necessary to pass laws to stop the sale of assault weapons, and, to get the assault weapons already out there, off our streets. It’s the only way that we are going to stop these killing-fields from happening.
On June 6, “The Today Show” reported that there were 13 mass-shootings in just one weekend. Our streets have become a combat zone. When writing of our Constitution and the 2nd Amendment, I’m sure our Founding Fathers were not in favor of allowing for these mass-killings to take place; so, let’s stop using the Constitution as an excuse to do nothing. It’s no longer time for talk; it’s time for action. Let’s stop the nonsense and stop the violence.
So, for God’s sake, let’s use the power of our vote to make the changes that we all know are necessary to get the job done. Let’s get these do-nothing politicians out of office, and replace them with people who can do the job once and for all. Our vote is our bullet.
