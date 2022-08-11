Reports of mass killings have been taking place on an almost daily basis. From the Sandy Hook School in Connecticut, to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, to a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. and to an Oklahoma Hospital — Where does it end? Is this America?

We are at a cross-road here, people. It’s time to ban the sale of assault weapons altogether. A recent report indicated that there are more assault weapons on our streets than there are people. Does that make any sense? It’s time to stop this insanity; action has never been more urgent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.