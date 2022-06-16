Hello Cumberland/Lincoln community. On Friday, June 3, my daughter and several friends went to the Chili's at Lincoln Mall following the Mt. St. Charles Junior/Senior prom.
At then end of their meal, they were surprised and delighted to learn that another party in the restaurant had paid their bill. We wanted to reach out and heartily thank those people for showing a group of young people the gift of paying it forward. Thank you again for your kindness and generosity, it truly made an impression on my daughter and her friends, your thoughtfulness is deeply appreciated!
It was a perfect ending to a wonderful evening.
Amy Dark
Lincoln
