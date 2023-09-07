I have received, listened to, and share the concerns of a great number of my constituents in regard to the proposed development of a hydroelectric facility at the Ashton Dam on the Blackstone River.
I am happy to say that state and federal funds have wisely been invested in the Blackstone River Valley corridor over the last 20 years. However, this project may prove detrimental to the restoration and revitalization of this historically significant area and I do not support this proposed venture.
Aside from the possible legal issues of constructing a hydro facility within a National Park, the Ashton Dam is a contributing resource to both the Ashton and the Blackstone Canal National Register Historic Districts, which raises a great deal of questions about the impact of such a project on a historically significant site.
While I would generally support the development of hydropower as a source of renewable energy, the minimal energy production this project would generate is a poor tradeoff for the potentially serious impact to this historic area, the environment, surrounding infrastructure and community resources.
I encourage the town councils and planning boards who will weigh the pros and cons of this endeavor to consider these impacts and the concerns of various organizations and the community at large when determining any approval of the proposal from the New England Hydropower Company.
Sen. Thomas J. Paolino
District 17 — Lincoln, North Providence, North Smithfield
