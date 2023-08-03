Once again, I traveled on the Valley Breeze newspaper journey that informed, enlightened, surprised, and educated me about all that has happened in the last month.
The photos of the Fourth of July parade were so fun to view, and to my surprise, sighting my granddaughters spritzing water at the crowd as they rode a firetruck, gave me a hearty chuckle.
I enjoyed the opinion page, and felt challenged by the two submissions shared, which is a good thing, for freedom of speech is an important thought-provoking result of good press.
The Lifestyle feature about the exhibit Jewish History in Woonsocket, was a great piece to read, and I will be sure to visit this site for a more firsthand experience.
I was fascinated by the Ethan Shorey article about the Lisa Hamill flea market treasure discovery saga spotlighting Marine Henry Merle Sozek! The good deed outcome of this article is touching, and the fact that she will be donating a copy of the book to the Cumberland Library is a wonderful gift to the community interested in remembering this incredible hero.
And speaking of books at a library, if you have not yet visited the Children’s section of the Cumberland Public Library at the Monastery, add it to your summer must do list. I went there at the end of June with my grandchildren, and was awe struck by the thematically creative way Liz Gotauco and her fellow librarians adorned the floors, walls, bookshelves, and display areas encouraging young readers to “FIND YOUR VOICE!” The Summer Program runs from June 26 to August 12. The children’s summer reading program is for kids ages birth to through 5th-graders. There is also a teens program to explore. I might add, every time I have visited this library, every member of this local community outlet has been friendly, accommodating, and helpful.
She explained that the alphabet-friendly floor mapping pathways were meant to excite and help the kids easily find the reading adventures they preferred to explore. The Don’t Be Shy signs, and the reading incentive programs are so diverse and cover so much, that anyone with children or grandchildren will be amazed at all the choices available. The Volunteer Friends Bookstore is an inspiring support of program funding that enhances the reading confidence of all participants. This library in our town of Cumberland offers a plethora of reading genres including fiction, non-fiction, mystery, musical, computer, dance, outdoor exploration, theatrical, poetry, bilingual, large print, comic strip style, magic, “thing” themed, you think of it, they have it.
Just visit the Cumberland Library website or visit them in person and let the wonderment of reading unfold!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.