I was reading the Valley Breeze, Spring Into Summer Magazine and could not put it down till I read every word.
I read an article about the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center, by Laura Colantonio, referring to Director Lee Ann Freitas, whose enthusiasm about this miraculous entity was exciting. But it triggered an important mesmerizing, for me anyway, program that should have been included in this review. The Fairy Houses that were created and displayed there this spring made me breathless. And repeatedly, I ran into people who could not wait to tell me about their fabulous visit to the Fairy Houses throughout the greenhouse.
One friend told me bringing her 92-year-old grandmother to the event, made her grandmother so happy, she was glowing like she has never seen her glowing before, throughout the tour. Another friend told me the children she brought to the display made them giggle and gasp with the idea of those houses being where fairies lived! I was lucky enough to visit that display after I saw this online "The Roger Williams Park Botanical Center comes alive with imagination and wonderment as whimsical fairy houses don the greenhouses," and cannot say enough about the importance to keep that program going!
How this idea came to fruition in itself is beyond me, and how these volunteer artists made fairy houses so uniquely outstanding with acorns, branches, leaves, grasses, flowers and a plethora of other items was just awesome. I was even lucky enough to discover a dear friend of mine, was a Fairy House volunteer, and got to see up close, at her home, how she helped to repair, create, and store a huge inventory of items as well as the houses themselves, before, during and after the event. I wish, this remarkable program had been included in the article, and I understand it was not because it is no longer on display, but cannot wait for its return next year, (hoping its time allotment will be extended) as it is a once in a lifetime museum worthy exploration of art in its purest form.
