It is well documented that America has had many defining moments. Perhaps the starting point being shots fired at Concord & Lexington, Pearl Harbor, the assassinations of Abe Lincoln, JFK, and MLK. And more recently the terrible event of Sept. 11, 2001.
In times like these, America seems to get stronger, more resolved to right a wrong, and more united. However, such strength, resolve, unity, and often memory of these events fade with time.
As the 21st remembrance of that tragic 9/11/2001 day is approaching, let us pause and once again remember the approximately 3,000 innocent lives that this senseless act of terrorism suddenly took from us and their loving families whose hearts were shattered.
This awful event reached us here in the Blackstone Valley, as two undeserving young adults, Shawn Nassaney of Pawtucket and Lynn Goodchild of Attleboro, Mass., continue to be greatly missed by so many caring people whose lives they touched.
In closing, let us be resolved to never forget such defining moments in our history, and that America always be strong and united. This is perhaps what our founding fathers intended when they used the words, “United States of America.”
May God bless all the families whose hearts remain broken from the horrific event of 9/11/2001 and all other defining moments in American history.
