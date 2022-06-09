I’ve attended the last two meetings of the Planning Board for the town of Cumberland. Unfortunately, there seems to be decisions already made and no amount of evidence or reporting will change the opinions of some. Up front, I am a grandparent of a BVP high school junior. However, the expansion will not benefit my granddaughter but it will benefit the town of Cumberland and the students from Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket, and Central Falls.
Traffic seems to be the only stumbling block. It is not arrival but dismissal that appears to be the issue. BVP put into evidence a drone video at the time of dismissal. While watching the video, I kept waiting to see the enormous traffic concerns expressed by some. I thought maybe this video would show something different from my personal experience at pick-up. The video clearly demonstrated there isn’t any more traffic than any other school at dismissal.
A member of the board suggested that the video was taken on an early dismissal day or that it was a day selected by BVP in advanced so they could plan for an easy dismissal. Mr. Falk, principal of BVP, testified he had no advanced knowledge of when the drone video would be recorded. The date of the video was confirmed, April 25, and the town solicitor commented that since that was the Monday after Easter, many parents keep their kids out of school after the holiday. All these comments inferred that BVP was trying to deceive the Planning Board. It was like they were trying to find a reason to vote no. Mr. Chiappeta, superintendent of BVP, opened his laptop and brought up the attendance information for April 25. He stated that the attendance rate was 90 percent, typical of what is seen at the school since COVID.
The video was clear. Dismissal is orderly and moves along quickly. I’d say 10-15 minutes.
The point was made by the traffic consultant, Tim Thompson, that these are high school students and do not require hands-on help to access their parent’s car. Additionally, Mr. Thompson stated that with the increase of 150 students, he anticipated only an extra 50+ cars. This increase in cars would not significantly impact the neighborhood with the planned improvements for pickup and drop off and that with the new traffic lights being installed on Broad Street that have the capability of adjusting during peak traffic times, he saw no major traffic issues. Many students are bused, some are walkers, and many participate in afterschool clubs, teacher office hours, and sports, all decreasing the number of cars at dismissal.
We drive down Broad Street daily after dismissal. We drive by BVP ES1 and then by BF Norton. Most times, we only get the red light once at St Pat’s, sometimes twice. The traffic moves steadily. Drivers let cars merge from side streets and from school lots. It is very orderly.
BVP stated that it will employ an SRO (School Resource Officer) to help with compliance at pickup. BVP has generously offered to share the SRO with BF Norton, at no cost to the town of Cumberland. BVP has also offered to donate a parcel of the land on Broad Street to the town of Cumberland to help with the plans of redevelopment of Valley Falls Corridor.
In my opinion, the most impressive portion of the evening was the presentation from Doug McLean a planning expert who is also head of the Planning Department in Cranston. He is well known by and appeared to be respected by the Planning Board. He did a thorough analysis of fact including photos. I took away the following from his presentation.
• This area is comprised of mixed zones with areas of residential, commercial, and industrial.
• He said that the area is a good place for a school.
• It would improve the space by adding greenscape to a barren area. An area that has been an eyesore with junk cars and deteriorating buildings.
• The school building creates a pleasing buffer between residential and commercial/industrial.
• The school offers benefits to the community, i.e, flu clinics.
• It would add and support good paying jobs.
• It would increase foot traffic in the area. Currently, 12 businesses signed up to support this project. Students already frequent the restaurants in the area. Increased students will mean increased business for them.
• Schools are good neighbors and this is perfect use for this location.
• And he said that there is an expectation in this type of mixed zoning/urban area that there will be increased vehicle activity.
After listening to both the traffic expert and the planning expert, I would argue that the Planning Board has no reason to deny the applicant. The Planning Board needs to put aside the many comments that are not based on fact and made without expertise.
The town solicitor kept pushing for a continuance. That just kicks the can down the road. For the students at BVP, there is a timing factor here. BVP has 7th- and 8th-graders who need a place to go. It takes time to build a school.
The bottom line is this. Denying this application would mean 150 students would lose their choice for high school and in many cases that would be devastating. A young man, a sophomore at BVP, spoke at the meeting. He did not speak badly of Cumberland High but said that he loves BVP. He loves how he knows all the teachers and almost all his fellow students. He feels comfortable in a smaller school. The approval of the expansion is especially important at this time where many of his classmates are showing increased anxiety and depression since COVID. The chairman complimented this young man on his presence and eloquence.
If the benefit of choice of education to Cumberland residents is not a motivating factor for the Planning Board members, then the Planning Board should consider that people will want to move into a town that has a commitment to education and offers good schools. This will draw young families to grow Cumberland. Good schools motivate buyers. Isn’t that what a Planning Board is all about – to grow Cumberland?
50+ additional cars should not and cannot be a reason to deny expansion. I almost cannot believe this is a point of contention and possible denial.
At the April 27 meeting, a member of the Planning Board spoke to neighbors who were unhappy about houses being built on what they were told were wetlands and they would never see anything done with the land. I am paraphrasing the board member’s comment to the resident – Our role (members of Planning Board) is merely to make sure everything is done in accordance with the state and town ordinances/rules.
As a resident of Cumberland, I ask the Planning Board to look at just the facts and if you do that, you have no choice but to vote YES just as you did for the applicant on April 27.
Paulette Pawson
Cumberland
