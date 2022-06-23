I commend my neighbor, Robert Daniels, for reaching out to The Valley Breeze to express the frustration of all Manville Avenue residents regarding speeding on our street. My husband and I and our daughter and her family own homes on Manville Avenue for a combined 60 years, and the problem has never been this bad.
I have been walking various family members to and from Northern Lincoln Elementary School for 40 years. As there are few sidewalks, the children and I are forced to walk in the street. Most school days it’s like a stroll on Route 95! I have lost track of the number of times I’ve called the Lincoln Police. When they do make an appearance, no one ever gets stopped or ticketed and the problem continues. It starts at 7-8 a.m. with the work crowd, then parents and teachers who are late for school. Then it starts again from 3-7 p.m.
Racing takes place late at night as well, especially since the road has been newly paved. Speed humps would be a great place to start as well as ticketing for repeat offenders. We all hope the data collected from the speed study will show what we’ve been saying for years ... Please slow down!
Karen Peloquin
Manville
