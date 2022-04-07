I’d like to personally thank ALL the dedicated volunteers who came out in support of Yellow Bag Day Manville/Lincoln. This has to be the most attended and most areas covered to date!
Troop 1 Manville, under the leadership of Scoutmaster George Defond once again stepped up and started with the Scouts early at 8 a.m. where they thoroughly cleaned New River Road.
The main event started at noon in the Navigant Credit Union parking lot on Railroad Street, Manville. NCU has been a great partner in allowing me to host on their property, also providing water and snacks for all participants. They also supplied manpower, 17 strong!
This year was a very diverse group including my family, friends and neighbors, Administrator Gould, Councilmen Russo and Ogni, Parks and Recs Director Scott Winslow, Sen. Tom Paolino, School Committee member Mario Carreno, Budget Board member Mike Babbitt, Lincoln Conservation Commission members, Blackstone Valley Watershed Council, District 45 Rep. Candidate Alex Rando, Bonnie Combs from the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and Manville Farm league to name a few. But, it was the residents from within our neighborhoods that made up the largest portion of volunteers. Even adults and children would stop by out of curiosity to ask what we were doing. When I’d explain, they’d show excitement and ask to help! That was the greatest reward of the day. To hear these children talk about the trash in their neighborhood and actually want to be part of the solution was priceless! We even had a few LHS students, including Tyler Ogni who came to earn community service hours for school credit. He won the most hours of the day award! Also, thank you to The Valley Breeze for supplying the yellow bags and supporting this ongoing effort in both Cumberland and Manville/Lincoln.
This year Lincoln DPW worked in conjunction with the cleanup. Administrator Gould sent a pickup and garbage truck to load the bags as they appeared all over Manville. The only way I can describe the before and after is miraculous!
Every year I hope there will be less trash to pick up, but unfortunately there’s always people who don’t respect the beauty of our town and are selfish in their behavior. I’m hoping people see the difference and try to maintain the efforts of so many until next year.
Ken Pichette
Lincoln Town Council
