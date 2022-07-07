I read this letter last week answering the question "What is evil," it was this letter about the fall of Christianity in this country, "woke" progressives and abortion. I thought about evil as I read the letter and then of course at the end a quote by MLK, as a way to somehow show solidarity with other races. Christianity for the most part was a forced issue on so many in this country and brought here. Hiding behind the word of the Lord does not somehow make you a better person. Evil is those hiding behind scripture and doing legit the exact opposite of what is written in it. You are not somehow exempt because of your belief system.
Abortion was another hot topic in this letter. It is interesting to me the up in arms for a child in utero but not while they are here. There is no up in arms over the child welfare system. No up in arms over the abuse and harm children endure through foster care, but limiting choice well hey that's something to be all high and mighty about.
Lastly, the continued use of MLK to fit agendas to folks who know history is exhausting. MLK moved without judgement. He understood the pain of being judged by folks who didn't like him for his "woke" thoughts during the civil rights era. The thought of one day having a space in this country where he wasn't viewed as evil simply for his skin color. MLK was also a socialist, this bit of history is also always left out when he is taught to the masses in schools.
Evil is allowing systems in this country to continue to harm people. Evil is taking rights away from people who are already marginalized. Evil is not even taking a minute to understand the other side of an argument before you point a finger.
"I imagine you already know that I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic" MLK "Letter to Coretta" (1951)
Bonnie Piekarski
Manville
(1) comment
Very well said. I agree.
