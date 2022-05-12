To the governor and State Senate of Rhode Island in regards to using our tax dollars to help fund abortions through state-funded health care like Medicaid, I as a citizen of R.I., find this horrific and in total disregard to the beliefs of my pro life choice.
The pleas from those of us asking to save the lives of innocent babies has fallen on deaf ears for so long and now you are forcing us to help fund abortion. Please do not put us in this position. Use our tax dollars to fix the streets and roads, to help the homeless and hungry. Please do not allow us to be a state that makes it easier to kill innocent little humans. Their lives are in your hands, hands that serve all in R.I.
Diane Pincince
Woonsocket
