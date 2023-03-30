I read the article with interest in last week’s Valley Breeze and I read about the dismissal of Gallagher Middle School teacher Christina Jester. As a teacher Jester is charged with preparing her students to become well educated citizens of the world. It was refreshing to hear that she took time in her class to bring her students a real moment of awareness about a real world problem.
We live on a small planet hurling through space and no one knows what keeps us in orbit and in such a fragile existence that we would all die if we were placed 1 mile above the surface of this planet. We are all citizens of this small planet which is composed of people of many appearances, languages, traditions and religions. When someone grows up in a small town on this planet, it is mandatory that the adults educate the young about the different kind of people in the world so that they treat everyone with fairness. This is the same freedom and fairness everyone on this planet deserves and wants.
If the administrator and the School Committee thinks that the policy of the schools is that the teachers should not take class time to educate the children as every real world situation presents itself, then the policy should be quickly changed because it really is a disservice to the students – the future citizens of this small planet.
