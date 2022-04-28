25 states currently have Constitutional Carry laws in this country. Half of the country allows Constitutional Carry! It's time that Rhode Island adopts such a law.
The progressives in this state may be opposed, but even Bernie Sander's home state of Vermont has Constitutional Carry. In fact, they were first in the nation.
The Constitution states that the right to bare arms should not be infringed. There is no reason to deny this right to law abiding gun owners who are looking to exercise their God given rights.
It's time Rhode Island joins the 25 other states that recognize that the Constitution grants us this right. If it's good enough for Bernie's state and 24 others, it should be good enough for all us.
Tim Plante
Lincoln
