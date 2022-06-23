The recent gun legislations in the state will do nothing to stop criminals and violent people. California is the most aggressive gun grabbing state in the nation, 44th for gun ownership and first in the nation for gun violence. All the legislation did was make it easier for criminals to act, and harder for legal law abiding gun owners from being able to defend themselves and others from such violence.
Until the root cause is addressed, which is mental illness and criminals, the matter will continue to get worse instead of better. The legislature in Rhode Island was quoted as saying the majority of Americans want stricter gun laws when in fact the reality is quite the opposite. 400 million guns in the country, gun sales increasing especially from minority citizens and those most susceptible to violence. Why are gun sales on the rise because time and time again the state and national legislature have proven they don’t want to fix the real problem.
Stop going after us legal, law abiding gun owners and go after the mentally sick and criminals instead. And while you’re at it make Rhode Island the 26th state with Constitutional Carry so we can defend ourselves cause we don’t trust you. You’ve given us no reason to so far.
Tim Plante
Lincoln
Absolute nonsense. Post the source for your statement that California is number one in gun violence. Absolutely, unequivocally untrue.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/firearm_mortality/firearm.htm
https://www.gov.ca.gov/2022/06/02/fact-sheet-californias-gun-safety-policies-save-lives-provide-model-for-a-nation-seeking-solutions/
https://www.healthdata.org/acting-data/gun-violence-united-states-outlier
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/26/politics/gun-violence-data-what-matters/index.html
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/gun-violence-by-state
I'll standby for the usual host of people claiming facts aren't facts, statistics lie, etc. Rhode Island (and New England in general), are safe because our leaders believe in common sense gun laws.
you're gonna love this because I'm going to co-opt a favorite rallying cry of the right: "If you don't like it, move". I'm sure Texas, Mississippi, or some other open carry state would love to have you.
