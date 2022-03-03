Over the last almost two years, the pandemic has highlighted a range of challenges that need to be addressed. When it comes to broadband access, leaders like President Biden and Rhode Island’s own U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo demonstrated how critical it is that we close the digital divide as evidenced by their work to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law includes $65 billion in federal funding that will be used to help low-income families afford broadband with a permanent benefit that goes to their internet bills, as well as an effort to expand broadband infrastructure across the country to the millions of Americans who still do not have access to high-speed internet. It is the most sizable investment in the country’s infrastructure in almost 70 years.
Countless Americans have operated remotely and relied upon internet access to stay connected. Unfortunately, those without it fell behind, particularly students. In rural areas, including areas of northern Rhode Island, public Wi-Fi networks at restaurants and municipal buildings became a lifeline for those who had no reliable broadband access at home.
The infrastructure bill’s investment in broadband expansion offers great promise in resolving this problem, but outdated utility pole access rules threaten to delay fixing the issue
Utility poles fuel our nation’s communications infrastructure. Similar to how a water company would need access to a region’s water pipes to bring running water to homes, internet providers will require access to utility poles to provide homes with broadband. Internet providers typically do not own the poles so for any broadband expansion to begin, pole owners and those doing the expansion must come to an agreement that allows internet providers to access the poles and attach their technology.
This procedure seems simple, but the rules in place are antiquated. Internet providers are prepared to pay their fair share to owners to cover the cost of access – which they are required to do. But sometimes disagreements arise over how the costs are split and without a clear framework in place to manage disagreements, disputes can go on indefinitely all without expanding access to broadband.
The biggest losers in all of this are the communities that are unserved. A few months or years of delay to connect an unserved community can mean everything when every day without broadband is a day you fall further behind. In the digital age that we find ourselves in, countless Americans depend on reliable, fast internet access for almost every facet of daily life. The gap in educational outcomes between students with broadband and those that don’t is so well documented that the FCC chair coined a term for it “the homework gap.” It’s clear we can’t let poles get in the way of fixing this inequity.
We need legislative action to modernize the pole processes and expedite broadband deployment, including in more rural areas like northern Rhode Island. Congress can remove bureaucratic barriers that cause delays and work to increase transparency through consistent timelines for permits and access to poles.
Thanks to President Biden and Secretary Raimondo, the Infrastructure Bill was a major step in the right direction of connecting every American, but outdated pole rules threaten to hinder that progress by delaying deployment. We need faster, fairer standards for pole access so that unserved Americans can get online now.
Rep. Bernard Hawkins
State Rep. Bernard Hawkins
(District 53) represents the communities of Glocester and Smithfield.
