While it appears that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, as everyone in the medical community knows, there's always a crisis looming on the horizon. One that was beginning to build pre-pandemic and is now threatening to crest is the unaffordability of prescription drugs.

Medical providers take several factors into account when prescribing treatments for patients: availability, ease of administration, and potential side effects. It’s infuriating, however, that we must consider a patient’s ability to pay for a treatment we know would be the most effective. This isn’t about generic vs. brand – this is about patients having to settle for older drugs vs. modern specialty medications with no generic alternative because insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have cooked up a new way to put innovative medicines out of reach: copay accumulator programs.

